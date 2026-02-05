Rockstar won't use generative AI for Grand Theft Auto VI

Open Extended Reactions

As artificial intelligence tools become more commonplace, many game studios have been testing them to speed up production. Games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Arc Raiders shipped with AI assets, but Grand Theft Auto 6 won't follow in their footsteps.

Ahead of Rockstar parent company Take-Two's Q3 financial results, CEO Strauss Zelnick told GamesIndustry.biz that "generative AI has zero part in what Rockstar Games is building" for GTA 6.

This follows a previous comment to CNBC, where Zelnick said, "there is no creativity that can exist by definition in any AI model, because it is data-driven."

Zelnick says Rockstar's games are "handcrafted" and that's what makes them special.

"They're built from the ground up, building by building, street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood," Zelnick said. "They're not procedurally generated, they shouldn't be. That's what makes great entertainment."

While these comments might suggest the CEO is against the technology, he admits Take-Two has "hundreds of pilots and implementations" across the company to drive cost and time efficiencies. It just doesn't look like it will be a part of the creative process any time soon.

These comments come after the release of Google's Project Genie, which claims to create "playable worlds" at the touch of a button. However, the examples we've seen so far are at the very least heavily inspired by other works. They can also only run for 60 seconds because of the sheer compute cost.

Despite that, many game companies saw their stock prices crash, including Take-Two, with Google's announcement.