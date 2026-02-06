Baldur's Gate TV show coming to HBO

Open Extended Reactions

"The Last of Us" and"'Chernobyl" showrunner Craig Mazin will adapt a TV series for Baldur's Gate 3, based on Dungeons & Dragons, for HBO.

Mazin will create, write, executive produce and run the series, which will be set after the events of the game.

The show will feature new characters and track their growth to power, alongside characters from the video game as they deal with the fallout of the game's conclusion.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Craig Mazin on Baldur's Gate," Francesca Orsi, EVP, Head of HBO drama programming told Deadline.

"His deep and long-standing passion for the source material paired with his remarkable talent for building immersive worlds filled with rich, compelling characters promises groundbreaking results."

Mazin plans to reach out to some of the game's voice cast to find ways for them to participate in the show, following in the footsteps of The Last of Us, which saw many of the actors return for guest roles.