Flagg, Thompson and Wembanyama are the Got Next trio in NBA The Run

Open Extended Reactions

Another trio of players have been announced for NBA The Run, a fast-paced and stylized basketball game launching this year.

NBA The Run features quick 3v3 matches where you can mix and match all-star players to create your perfect trio. In the leadup to launch, the developer has been announcing licensed athletes and showing off example teams to inspire players.

The latest triplets have been dubbed "Got Next" to signify how these players play both sides of the ball and have bright futures ahead of them. Here's who we've got, with their top in-game abilities:

Just last week, the team also announced Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which followed the reveal for Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson the week prior.