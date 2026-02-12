Jason Momoa to star in movie adaptation of Helldivers

Open Extended Reactions

Jason Momoa (Aquaman) will star in the "Helldivers" movie adaptation from "Fast & Furious 6" director Justin Lin.

Helldivers 2, which launched in 2024, sold more than 12 million copies across PS5 and PC in its first four months, and now the Arrowhead Game Studios project will get the Uncharted treatment with a live action movie.

The story riffs on classic tropes from Starship Troopers, a satire of military fascism through a sci-fi lens, where jingoistic soldiers fight to save Super Earth from various alien threats.

It's unclear what precise events the movie will follow or what role Momoa plays within them, but as a lead he'll likely be in the middle of the action.

With the success of HBO's "The Last of Us" and the "Uncharted" movie, which Deadline reports earned $407 million globally, it's no surprise Sony is banking on more of its big video game franchises for blockbuster success.

"Helldivers" will hit theatres on Nov. 10, 2027.