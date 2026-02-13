NHL 26 is free to play on Xbox over this weekend

Open Extended Reactions

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium and Essential members can try out NHL 26 for free this weekend.

If players decide to purchase the game at a later date, any progress made during the trial period carries over to the full game. There's also a limited-time discount following the trial.

To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and navigate down to the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Here's the full list of games available to try until Feb. 15.