NBA The Run reveals Flight Club trio: Edwards, Morant and Williamson

Another team example has dropped for NBA The Run, the three-on-three basketball game where players mix and match stars to create the perfect trio.

This week it's Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, who the developers have dubbed the 'Flight Club' crew.

Here are their skills:

This announcement follows reveals of Cooper Flagg, Amen Thompson and Victor Wembanyama, who were shown off last week.

Other players include Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson.