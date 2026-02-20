NBA 2K26 drops college-themed update this week

Open Extended Reactions

NBA 2K26 is celebrating college basketball with its Season 5 update this Friday, Feb. 20. Season 5 allows players to compete with stars from 16 iconic universities before they turn pro.

"2K is building the definitive basketball universe, uniting the NBA, WNBA, and soon the collegiate ranks under one banner," said Zak Armitage, SVP and GM of 2K Sports. "Authentically representing the most elite levels of the sport is an ambitious undertaking and one that we will continue to scale over time, beginning with our foundational college experience next year.

Season 5 will feature men's and women's programs from UCLA, Duke, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue, Kentucky, Florida, UNC, Baylor, Houston, Ohio State and UConn.