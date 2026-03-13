WWE 2K26 review: Endless possibilities in the squared circle

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The thing that the WWE 2K series excels at is its customizability -- last year's version put you in charge of, well, just about everything.

WWE 2K26 is no different.

This year's edition builds on 2K25 by expanding the roster to new depths -- over 400 playable wrestlers, including special variants of top stars from specific periods in their careers -- as well as 200 save slots for community creations and create-a-wrestlers. The character creation suite features thousands of possible permutations for the appearance of your wrestler, including attire, colors, facial features and the most robust move sets in the franchise.

The roster -- which features legends like John Cena, The Rock and Triple H to go along with current stars like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley -- isn't the only expansion; the match types have grown as well. 2K26 is adding Three Stages of Hell, I Quit, Inferno and Dumpsters matches with existing classics like Hell in a Cell and the ladder.

Whether you're the type of player that wants to just plug-and-play, build out a robust wrestling universe, or recreate the action on the shows, 2K26 has something to offer.

Controls and gameplay

Unless you're a seasoned pro from earlier WWE 2K games, you're going to want to start at the Performance Center for a tutorial on combos, timing and reversals. Any move or variation that you have seen on any WWE match can likely be recreated here, which means there is a lot to learn before you jump into the story modes.

Get used to the stamina and reversal systems. The button prompts to initiate counters and reversals depend on your timing, and also draw from your stamina bar. The more damage you take during the match and the more stamina you use in your moves, the more sluggish you become. I played this on PlayStation 5 with its adaptive triggers, which made some actions even more difficult.

A variety of modes

One of the major story paths in this game is based on 2K26's cover star, CM Punk. This is the most polished of the game modes, as we get pre-match narration from the man himself, and can play through notable rivalries, like Punk's beefs with Drew McIntyre or John Cena.

The mode opens by dropping you straight into the Wrestlemania 41 match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Progressing further, players can revisit the major rivalries from Punk's time with WWE -- his first stint and then his 2023 return -- as well as change the outcome in certain matches and explore never-before-seen dream matches.

One mode allows players to relive CM Punk's most famous matches -- and perhaps change his fate. 2K Games

MyRise is the other major character-based storyline mode in this game. In MyRise, you take on the role of a custom returning superstar -- male or female, hero or villain -- as you seek to reassert your place in WWE, work your way back up the ranks and do battle with and against the other WWE mainstays.

The MyGM mode allows you to run your own show, from a variety of present and historic wrestling shows, from Raw, Smackdown and NXT to WCW, ECW and more. You start with the WWE Draft, in which you can draft stars to your show based on pick order and available budget. For example, you can draft a lineup of top stars, like Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Gunther, but be prepared to pay more.

From there, you have a variety of options in terms of planning out the segments, improving your arenas and even shaking up the rosters to keep things fresh. You can book a wide variety of matches for your show, as well as booking a wrestler in a match and a promo in the same night. You compete against other computer-controlled GMs in the battle to earn accolades from WWE. You can play through the matches and segments, simulate them entirely, or even watch your own custom-built show.

A feature that breaks the mold for wrestling games is The Island, which takes your created character into an open-world RPG-style game setup, in which you join one of three factions - good guys, bad guys and antiheroes. From there, you complete challenges, level up your character and use your rewards to acquire new attire, moves and new skills.

With so much to do in The Island, the drawback is that you will spend a chunk of time grinding for experience and currency. Otherwise, you may need to rely on in-game purchases to continue. Even without the grinding or transactions, there are a unique variety of short storylines and side quests to complete, as well as a social experience where you can interact with other players and their characters. It's a fun break from some of the other linear game modes.

If you've never played The Island -- or NBA 2K's The City -- it will take you some time to learn what to do, how to do it and start grinding. Hint: Press L2 to sprint around town.

Finally, MyFaction is like the usual card-collecting roster building mode, most familiar to those who have played the more popular sports game these days. Build your team of wrestlers, complete challenges and acquire new stars for your group.

In terms of future content, Ringside Pass is a new feature to the series, which offers a Battle Pass-like tiered rewards system. There is a free and paid system of unlockables -- including wrestlers like Mr. Iguana, El Hijo del Vikingo and more -- and six seasons of Battle Pass scheduled. You earn Ringside Experience Points from actions taken and achievements reached during the other game modes.

Should you buy it?

Fans who want to immerse themselves in the customization features, will find 2K26 enough of an improvement over the 2K25 version, especially with the expanded number of slots. Community creations -- for wrestlers, arenas, attire and more -- are one of the major selling points of the game based on the creativity of the fans.

If you're looking for more of what you liked from 2K24 or 2K25, then this doesn't deviate from the tried-and-true formula, while building out The Island, MyRise, character customization and other game modes. If you haven't played the franchise in a few years, this could be the version to jump back in on, especially with the largest roster in the history of the series.