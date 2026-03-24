CFB 26 adds Jackie Robinson in new Ultimate Team pack

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One of baseball's most legendary figures is coming to EA Sports College Football 26.

Baseball Hall of Famer and trailblazer Jackie Robinson will be part of CFB 26's Record Breakers Vol. 3 pack. Robinson will join Dwight Freeney, Timmy Chang and more iconic players in the pack, which releases on Tuesday.

Robinson's attributes make him a game-changing addition to any team. His speed of 98 makes him terrifyingly fast, while his 99 acceleration assures he gets to top speed as quickly as possible. He has three elusiveness stats (juke move, spin move and change of direction) at 99, making him a nightmare to contain for any player who catches up to him.

Before he broke baseball's color barrier by becoming MLB's first Black baseball player, Robinson was a star player for the UCLA football team. He set a still-standing school record for yards per carry in 1939, with 12.2 YPC on 42 attempts and led all of college football in punt return average in 1939 and 1940.