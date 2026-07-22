Wembanyama, Clark and D-Rose revealed as '2K27' cover athletes

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The cover athletes for "NBA 2K27" were revealed Wednesday, with Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose getting the nod as this year's featured stars.

Wembanyama, who will become the first San Antonio Spurs player to be featured on the cover of the video game, will be on the standard edition cover. Clark, who will be the first Indiana Fever player to earn the distinction, will be on the deluxe edition cover, and Rose will be a "2K" cover athlete for the second time on the ultra edition.

"Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose each come from different worlds, but they share the same obsession that has altered the trajectory of the game," Zak Armitage, SVP & GM of NBA 2K, said in a news release. "Wembanyama has broken the mold for what a big man can be and keeps breaking it. Clark is pulling up from the logo, not just redefining what range looks like, but the women's game entirely. And Rose changed what it meant to be a point guard -- explosive, physical, unstoppable -- and when faced with setbacks, his hunger for the game is what brought him back.

"None of them have an off switch, and that same relentless drive is what defines NBA2K27."

The three players all share the distinction of having been the No. 1 picks in their respective drafts. Additionally, each won their league's Rookie of the Year award.

"It's crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27," Rose said in a release. "During my journey there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So, this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you."

Wembanyama averaged 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game across the 2026 playoffs as San Antonio advanced to the NBA Finals, concluding an impressive season in which he won Defensive Player of the Year unanimously. Clark is averaging 20.7 points and 7.8 assists per game for the Fever, who are tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with the WNBA season approaching All-Star Weekend.

The standard edition for "NBA 2K27" will launch Sept. 4, with early access for deluxe and ultra edition players beginning Aug. 28.