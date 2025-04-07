Open Extended Reactions

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods won't tee it up in the 89th Masters because he's recovering from a ruptured left Achilles tendon, but there are still plenty of storylines as the world's best golfers descend on Augusta National Golf Club this week.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will try to join Jack Nicklaus (1963, '65 and '66) as the only golfers to win three green jackets in a four-year span. He can become only the fourth player in Masters history to win in back-to-back years; Nicklaus, Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Woods (2001-02) were the others.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy might have better form than Scheffler heading into the first major championship of the season. McIlroy will attempt to become only the sixth golfer in the Masters era to complete the career Grand Slam by capturing a green jacket. It will be McIlroy's 11th attempt, and he'll try to end a major championship drought of more than 10 years.

Those aren't the only intriguing storylines in what promises to be a drama-filled week at Augusta National. For the first time in eight months, the best golfers from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League will be competing in the same field.

"[It's] a week that we all cherish the most," three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson said. "It's the start of the major championship series. History is made there every year."

Here's a look at the 96 golfers in the field, from the guys who can win to those who are simply trying to make the cut.