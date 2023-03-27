How to watch PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open on ESPN+

The next event on the 2023 PGA Tour is the Valero Texas Open, which begins on Thursday. The event will take place at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, a par-72 course in Texas. The purse for the event is $8.9 million, a $300,000 increase from last year.
J.J. Spaun, whose only PGA Tour victory came at the Valero Texas Open last year, looks to defend his championship. Other golfers participating who have won this event include Martin Laird (2013), Jimmy Walker (2015), Charley Hoffman (2016), Kevin Chappell (2017), Andrew Landry (2018) and Corey Conners (2019).
Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN
There are four feeds available to watch:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here is how you can watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play:
All times ET
Thursday
Main feed
8:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 and 16)
9 a.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
9:15 a.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
9:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
4 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
4 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 13)
4 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
4 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main feed
8:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 and 16)
9 a.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
9:15 a.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
9:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
4 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
4 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 13)
4 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
4 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Main feed
8:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 and 16)
9 a.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
9:15 a.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
9:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 13)
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
1 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday
Main feed
8:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 and 16)
9 a.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
9:15 a.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
9:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 13)
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
1 p.m. | Watch here