Masters 2023: Sam Bennett's inspirational tattoo

Sam Bennett stole the show in Thursday's first round at the 2023 Masters.

The Texas A&M senior and 2022 U.S. Amateur champion, scored 4-under, matching defending champion Scottie Scheffler and becoming the first amateur to finish inside the top 10 after the first round since Ryan Moore in 2005.

Bennett has a message from his late father, Mark Bennett, tattooed on his left forearm that kept him inspired in his showing at Augusta National.

According to Golf Channel, the five-word note was the last thing that his father ever wrote before his death in June 2021.

"He was the reason why I started playing golf and why I wanted to be good to impress him. [Looking at the tattoo] is like a new pre-shot routine that I do now right before I'm about to hit it. I look at it and I'm like 'don't wait to do something.' It's something that will always stick and he means the world to me."

Bennett will be alongside Scheffler and Max Homa for their group's Round 2 tee time on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET.