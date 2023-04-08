The rain has stopped at Augusta National Golf Club but more is forecast for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures aren't expected to get out of the high 40s, so it's going to be a difficult assignment for Tiger Woods to play another 18 holes.

Woods teed off at 1:06 p.m. ET. He started on the second nine with Belgium's Thomas Pieters and South Korea's Sungjae Im.

When Woods made his return to competitive golf from a 508-day layoff at the 2022 Masters, he struggled in cold weather on the weekend. He carded a 6-over 78 in each of the last two rounds, his worst scores at Augusta National.

Here's how the 15-time major champion's third round is playing out: