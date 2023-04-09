AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Brooks Koepka is 18 holes away from winning his fifth major championship and striking a blow for LIV Golf.

Koepka, 32, holds a 2-stroke lead over Spain's Jon Rahm entering the final round of the weather-delayed Masters. Koepka shot 73 for the third round and is a 11 under for the tournament. Rahm also posted a 73 for the round that started Saturday prior to being suspended because of weather.

The weather has improved, with no rain in the forecast Sunday.

Norway's Viktor Hovland made five straight birdies on the back nine to fight his way back into contention at 8 under, 3 shots back.

Patrick Cantlay is in fourth place at 6 under, 1 shot better than 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley.

Amateur Sam Bennett, who shot back-to-back 68s to open the tournament, has fallen off the pace after a 76 in the third round left him tied for seventh place with Collin Morikawa at 4 under.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament before play resumed Sunday because of injury.

The fourth round started at 12:30 p.m. ET, with players going off holes No. 1 and 10 in twosomes. Koepka and Rahm will play together in the final pairing.

