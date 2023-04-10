Rory McIlroy birdies the par 3, No. 16 to drop under par in Round 1. (0:26)

World No. 3 Rory McIlroy withdrew from this week's RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour announced Monday.

The tournament begins Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

No reason was specified for the 33-year-old Northern Ireland star's withdrawal.

McIlroy missed the cut at last week's Masters after carding a 5-over 77 on Friday.

The RBC Heritage is a designated event, meaning players ranked in the top 20 of the Tour's Player Impact Program are required to participate.

Players are allowed to skip one designated event for personal or professional reasons, but McIlroy already sat out of the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

A second absence from a designated event could potentially cost McIlroy his bonus money from the Player Impact Program.