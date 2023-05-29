Jessica Korda will not compete on the LPGA Tour for the foreseeable future while she deals with a back injury, she announced on social media Sunday night.

Korda wrote that the past year has been challenging due to the back ailment.

"Following the advice of my doctor and the guidance of my physio, we've committed countless hours of treatment at home and on the road for me to try and get my body healthy and ready to compete each week," Korda wrote. "Unfortunately, we've reached [the] point where the pain is not improving, forcing me to have to withdraw out of several tournaments. As a competitor, it is upsetting to have to do this time and time again.

"At the advice of my medical team, I have made the tough decision to stop playing until I can get my back fully healthy. At this point, we don't have a firm timeline for my return but I'm working with the best of the best and am focused on coming back as soon as possible."

Korda, 30, has won six times on the LPGA Tour, but not since January 2021. Her last start came at the Cognizant Founders Cup earlier this month, and she withdrew after shooting a first-round 72. She is currently ranked No. 31 in the world.

Korda's sister, world No. 2 Nelly Korda, is also dealing with back pain and will sit out next week's tournament, the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City, New Jersey, but she is not expected to be out indefinitely.