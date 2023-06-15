The 2023 U.S. Open is being played this weekend at Los Angeles Country Club.

It's the first time Los Angeles has hosted the U.S. Open in 75 years. The tournament is taking place amid the drama surrounding the PGA Tour-LIV Golf alliance and is being played at a club where very few PGA Tour golfers have ever played.

The course has five par 3s and three par 5s. The 284-yard seventh and 290-yard 11th will be two of the longest par-3 holes in U.S. Open history. The par-3 15th hole could be as short as 78 yards. The uniqueness of the course could make for an extra-interesting tournament. Here are some of the top shots of the first round: