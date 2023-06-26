MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Presidents Cup is headed Down Under for the fourth time, this time to Kingston Heath for the 2028 matches.

Kingston Heath is among the more popular golf courses on the fabled sand belt in Melbourne that has hosted several events, none more highly charged than Tiger Woods winning the Australian Masters in 2009. The tournament attracted some 25,000 fans each day.

Gary Player won the Australian Open there in 1970, while Karrie Webb won at Kingston Heath in the 2008 Women's Australian Open. It most recently hosted the Australian Open last December for both men and women, a championship in which half the field played at nearby Victoria.

The PGA Tour announced the deal Tuesday morning in Australia. It is part of a commitment with Visit Victoria to bring the Presidents Cup to Melbourne in 2028 and 2040.

Royal Melbourne hosted the Presidents Cup the previous three times. It was the site of the International team's only victory in 1998, with the Americans winning in 2011 and then in 2019 when Woods as the playing captain.

The Presidents Cup goes to Royal Montreal in 2024 and Medinah in 2026.