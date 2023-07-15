Rory McIlroy sinks an impressive putt to card a birdie on No. 14 in the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open. (0:46)

Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 to maintain a 1-stroke lead after the third round at the Scottish Open on Saturday in North Berwick, Scotland.

McIlroy, who sits at 13-under 197 for the tournament, recorded five birdies against two bogeys at The Renaissance Club to stay 1 stroke ahead of South Korea's Tom Kim (67).

England's Tommy Fleetwood (63) ascended from 29th place into a tie for third with Brian Harman (67). Fleetwood collected eight birdies against one bogey in the third round.

Eric Cole recorded seven birdies and one bogey en route to a 64. He joined Shane Lowry (65), first-round leader Byeong Hun An (69), Scottie Scheffler (67) and J.T. Poston (65) in a five-way tie for fifth place at 10-under.