Steph Curry makes a long jumper on the golf course on his first try. (0:28)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry rolled in a long eagle putt on the final hole to win the American Century Championship on Sunday in Stateline, Nevada.

Curry wound up two points ahead of former tennis player Mardy Fish in the celebrity golf event at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

In the tournament's modified Stableford scoring system, Curry shot a 25 on Sunday for a three-round total of 75. Fish, who won the event in 2020, closed with a 26 to end up at 73.

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski carded a 19 on Sunday and ended up in third place at 66. Mark Mulder, a former baseball pitcher who is a three-time American Century Championship winner, took fourth place at 59 after a final-round 21.

On Saturday, Curry made a hole-in-one on the 152-yard, par-3 seventh hole, just the fifth ace in the tournament's 34-year history. The only other basketball player to win the event was Vinny Del Negro in 2021.