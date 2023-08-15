The 2027 BMW Championship will be played at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., it was announced Tuesday ahead of this week's tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club.

It will be the tournament's first visit to the New York metro area.

"We're proud that Liberty can be a part of these types of events, and we're also equally proud that we can support youth golf as a part of these events, too," Liberty National co-founder Dan Fireman said at a news conference for the August 2027 event. "We don't just pick these events for the sake of picking them. We're very careful about it."

Famous for its view of the New York City skyline across the river, Liberty National hosted previous FedEx Cup playoff events in 2009, 2013, 2019 and 2021.

More recently, the course was added to the LPGA Tour schedule, hosting the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open in June, where 20-year-old Rose Zhang won in her professional debut.

The BMW, now the penultimate leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, has moved around since it took the place of the Western Open on the PGA Tour schedule. Often played in the Chicago area at Olympia Fields or Medinah Country Club, it was held at Caves Valley near Baltimore in 2021 and Wilmington Country Club in Delaware last year.

Future sites include Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado (2024), a return to Caves Valley (2025) and Bellerive Country Club outside St. Louis (2026).

The FedEx St. Jude Championship and the season-ending Tour Championship will remain at their respective venues in Memphis, Tennessee, and Atlanta through at least next year.