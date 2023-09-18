CBS Sports longtime sportscaster Jim Nantz was among six people named as part of the PGA of America's 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Nantz joins the PGA's Robert Dolan, Don Wegrzyn and Herb Wimberly, PGA past President Suzy Whaley and LPGA legend Kathy Whitworth (posthumous). The six will be inducted on Nov. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

Nantz, being inducted in the ambassador category, is a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the youngest to ever be inducted into both the Pro Football and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He is a three-time Emmy Award winner and five-time National Sportscaster of the Year since joining CBS in 1985.

"It is an incredible honor for the PGA of America to recognize and celebrate our six inductees who have made a real impact on the game of golf and the countless individuals they've inspired along the way," said PGA of America President John Lindert.

"Whether they proudly wear the PGA of America logo in their daily efforts, or have inspired golfers nationwide through their voice with continuous support of not only the sport, but the PGA of America, we honor their contributions to this great game we all love."