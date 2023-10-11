The PGA Tour has suspended Byeong Hun An for three months for violating its anti-doping policy, it was announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said An tested positive for a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency that was included in an over-the-counter cough medicine in his native South Korea.

The PGA Tour said An "cooperated fully with the Tour throughout the process and accepted his suspension," which is retroactive to Aug. 31. He will be eligible to return to competition on Dec. 1.

An, who is ranked 53rd in the Official World Golf Ranking, has never won on the PGA Tour. He picked up his first victory on the Korn Ferry Tour at the LECOM Suncoast Classic last season. He also captured the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour in 2015.

An, 32, had 12 top-25 finishes in 31 starts this season, including a runner-up at the Wyndham Championship in August. He also tied for third at the Genesis Scottish Open and fourth at the 2022 Fortinet Championship. An has earned more than $13 million during his PGA Tour career.