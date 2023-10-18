Champions Tour schedule has $67M prize pool

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Champions Tour revealed its 28-event 2024 schedule -- with a record $67 million prize pool -- on Wednesday.

The seniors' season tees off with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Hawaii from Jan. 18-20.

It concludes with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix from Nov. 7-10.

The tour welcomes one new event in October with the Simmons Bank Championship in Little Rock, Arkansas.

"We have had a fantastic 2023 season -- which included record charitable donations -- and we look forward to carrying the momentum from this year into 2024," tour president Miller Brady said.

"... The success of our Tour comes from the tremendous tournament and title sponsors that support our events, and we are so grateful for those partnerships. PGA TOUR Champions offers the unique opportunity for fans to see golfing legends competing at a high level and after the unprecedented success we've seen this year, we can't wait to kick off the 2024 season."

Dates and locations of the five major championships:

--Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club (Birmingham, Alabama), May 9-12

--Senior PGA Championship, Harbor Shores (Benton Harbor, Michigan), May 23-26

--U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Country Club (Newport, R.I.), June 27-30

--Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio), July 8-14

--The Senior Open Championship, Carnoustie Golf Links (Angus, Scotland), July 27-30