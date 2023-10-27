Open Extended Reactions

The LPGA Tour is returning to New England in 2024 with a $3.5 million event at TPC Boston.

The FM Global Championship will take place from Aug. 29-Sept. 1 with 144 players battling for the largest purse outside of the majors and tour championship.

The event in Norton, Mass., will be the first in New England since the 2004 U.S. Women's Open at Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley, Mass.

"Boston is quickly becoming a dynamic home for women's sports," LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a news release Friday. "We are thrilled to join this incredible movement, as the famed TPC Boston prepares to host the 2024 FM Global Championship, marking a historic return of the LPGA Tour to New England."

The 2024 event kicks off a five-year partnership between FM Global, a commercial property insurance company, and the LPGA Tour.

"We are proud and excited to welcome the LPGA Tour back to Massachusetts," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said. "Sports play an important role in shaping the lives of women, advancing equity and strengthening our communities. The opportunity to see women perform at the highest levels of the game will bring tremendous excitement and enthusiasm."

TPC Boston, located 25 miles south of Boston, opened in 2002 with an original layout by Arnold Palmer, followed by a 2007 redesign by Gil Hanse and Brad Faxon. The course has hosted 17 PGA Tour events.