LIV's 12-event season tees off in Mexico Feb. 2

The LIV Golf League's 2024 regular season will tee off at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mayakoba, Mexico, Feb. 2-4, one of seven international tournaments during the 12-event schedule.

In addition to returning to Mayakoba, the LIV Golf League will stage tournaments in Saudi Arabia (March 1-3), Hong Kong Golf Club (March 8-10), The Grange in Adelaide, Australia (April 26-28), Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore (May 3-5), Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain (July 12-14) and the JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire, England (July 26-28).

Five LIV Golf League regular-season events will be played in the U.S. at Las Vegas Country Club (Feb. 8-10), a yet-to-be-determined site the week before the Masters (April 5-7), Golf Club of Houston in Texas (June 7-9), The Grove in Nashville (June 21-23) and The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia (Aug. 16-18).

The Las Vegas tournament will end the day before Super Bowl LVIII is played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Host sites for tournaments in Saudi Arabia and the U.S. on April 5-7 haven't yet been announced. Details of the season-ending individual and team championships also weren't disclosed.

LIV Golf's 2024 regular-season schedule doesn't include stops at clubs owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's courses in Sterling, Virginia, Bedminster, New Jersey and Miami hosted five LIV Golf events in the circuit's first two seasons, including the team and individual championships in 2022 and 2023.

"LIV Golf is the truly global golf league that the sport and its fans deserve," LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a statement. "We're thrilled to announce an exciting slate of events that reflects our commitment to bringing world-class players and premier competition to new and repeat markets every year.

"Launching a new league is a massive undertaking, and we're full steam ahead building off our incredibly successful first full season in 2023. Our goal has always been to create a worldwide league that inspires progress and attracts new fans to the sport that we love. LIV Golf is stronger than ever, and next season will accomplish that goal and more."

The circuit is returning to five sites where it played last season in Mexico, Australia, Singapore, Spain and West Virginia.