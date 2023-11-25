Open Extended Reactions

South African Thriston Lawrence will take a 3-shot lead into the final round of the DP World Tour's Joburg Open at Houghton Golf Club after a 67 on Saturday left him on 15 under par as he seeks to regain the title he won in 2021.

Lawrence, 26, started his third round on the par 70 course a shot behind rookie compatriot Nikhil Rama (72) and managed four birdies to go with a bogie on the par-4 sixth.

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his tee shot on the second hole during the third day of the Joburg Open at Houghton in Johannesburg, South Africa. Lawrence is attempting to win this event again after winning in 2021. Luke Walker/Getty Images

"I had a game plan, to play like I did in the first two rounds, and I executed it," Lawrence said. "I showed patience and could have gone lower but for a few missed putts.

"There was just about no wind at the end of the round and I felt comfortable that I could take on a lot of holes with the driver.

"Tomorrow it is exactly the same, hopefully I can make a few more putts but I am happy with my game."

Lawrence has four wins on the tour, including the Joburg Open two years ago when a score of 12 under was enough for victory in a tournament shortened to 36 holes because of bad weather.

He leads second-placed compatriot Dean Burmester (68), with Rama and Jacques Kruyswijk (69) a further shot back at 11 under par.

Rama could not replicate Friday's 62 as he doubled-bogeyed the par-4 first hole and then had a further 3 dropped shots to go with three birdies.