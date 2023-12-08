Tony Kornheiser is confused by Jon Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf League. (2:13)

Masters champion Jon Rahm shook up the golf world Thursday, announcing he will leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi Arabian-financed LIV Golf League.

It was a shocking decision for the 22-time worldwide winner to make, but his outfit for the announcement didn't surprise one PGA Tour star.

Nearly an hour before Rahm's appearance, Max Homa correctly predicted what LIV Golf League's newest addition would wear.

"As you can see now, it's official," Rahm said, as he began his statement by referring to the branding on his varsity jacket.

Imagine if Rahm announces this in a LIV golf letterman jacket — max homa (@Maxhoma) December 7, 2023