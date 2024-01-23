Open Extended Reactions

Judy Rankin earned her spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame for her play on the LPGA Tour. Her second career was in television, and Rankin is being honored with the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.

She is the 33rd recipient and the first woman to receive the award from the PGA of America.

Rankin, the first woman to surpass $100,000 in LPGA earnings and a 26-time winner, began her broadcasting career in 1984.

"Following a remarkable playing career, Judy has delivered insightful commentary as a broadcaster for nearly four decades," said PGA president John Lindert. "She has made an everlasting impact on the broadcast industry as she paved the way for countless women to follow in her footsteps."

Rankin, who started with ABC Sports, was the first woman to work full-time broadcasts at men's events.

"I do take a certain satisfaction that so many women are accepted in golf and men's golf today and how good they are," Rankin said.

Rankin, who is 78, retired from full-time work in 2022, although she has returned for special occasions such as the Solheim Cup.

"Quite honestly I am a little overwhelmed that it's for journalism," Rankin said. "It really makes me feel good, as though I did something slightly more meaningful than just playing a game. I am really honored that they think there was some journalistic value to what I've done all these years."

She will be honored April 10 in Augusta, Georgia, at the Golf Writers Association of America annual dinner.