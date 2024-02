Open Extended Reactions

Six-time LPGA Tour winner Jessica Korda announced the birth of her first child.

She posted on Instagram on Monday that her son, Greyson John DelPrete, was born Saturday.

Korda, 30, announced in August that she and husband Johnny DelPrete were expecting their first child.

She has not competed on the LPGA Tour since May while recovering from a back injury.

Korda's most recent victory was at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January 2021.