Unflappable former world No.1 Jiyai Shin has emerged from the pack to steal the outright Australian Open third-round lead in Melbourne.

Shin conjured some late magic to complement her extraordinary consistency to snatch an improbable two-shot advantage over in-form home hope Hannah Green on Saturday.

Chasing a second Open victory, after winning in Canberra in 2013, Shin chipped in on the 17th hole, then drained a long bomb at the last to soar to 14 under par for the championship.

The two-time British Open champion eventually signed for a dazzling six-under 67 at the rainswept Kingston Heath Golf Club and has, amazingly given the conditions, only made two bogeys through 54 holes.

With an astonishing six birdies in a row mid-round, Green had seemed destined to lead into the final round before an unfortunate double-bogey stumble at the 17th.

The world No.6 left her second shot in the trap after her ball clipped the lip of the bunker, then missed her bogey putt attempt before Shin chipped in on the very same hole for a crazy late four-shot swing at the top.

Showing the class that has already yielded three titles on the LPGA Tour this year, Green bounced back with her eighth birdie of the day at the last to sign for a 68.

At 12 under, the 27-year-old West Australian is two behind Shin and two in front of South Africa's two-time defending champion Ashleigh Buhai, who matched Shin's 67.

With 20-year-old Queenslander Justice Bosio six shots off the pace in fourth, the tournament looks a three-way battle for the Patricia Bridges Bowl after five players had held at least a share of the lead on a day of fluctuating fortunes.

Bosio was one of those after following up a birdie on the ninth with an eagle three at No.10 to go top on her own at 12 under.

But the former amateur star and 2023 Karrie Webb Scholarship recipient dropped four shots on the back nine.

Fellow Australian Steph Kyriacou is solo fifth, one stroke behind Bosio at seven under after mixing an eagle and five birdies with four bogeys and eight pars in a tumultuous round of 70.

Shin's 17-year-old compatriot Hyojin Yang's audacious attempt to win the Open as an amateur seemingly came to an end as the halfway leader carded a 76 to slump to six under and outright sixth.

Dual major winner Minjee Lee was a big early mover in horrible conditions to start the day.

The former world No.2 defied driving rain to carve out a superb bogey-free 69 to storm up to 11th at one under.