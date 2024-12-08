Open Extended Reactions

SUN CITY, South Africa -- American golfer Johannes Veerman claimed his second European tour title by winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa by one shot following a bogey on the 72nd hole by home favorite Aldrich Potgieter on Sunday.

Veerman had finished his final round of 3-under 69 about an hour before the 20-year-old Potgieter came down No. 18, needing a birdie for the win or a par to force a playoff at the tournament known as "Africa's Major."

Instead, he pushed his approach into the rough near the grandstand beside the green, chipped on -- after a free drop -- to 10 feet and missed the par putt.

The 209th-ranked Veerman, whose other win came at the Czech Masters in 2021, celebrated the victory on the driving range, where he was preparing for a potential playoff. He started the final round five strokes back at Gary Player Country Club.

He was overcome with emotion after his latest win, praising the sacrifices made by his family, especially his wife, Angela.

"We had a business that we sold that my wife ran," a tearful Veerman said. "She sold it so we could be together as a family out here on the road and travel with two kids, so it was a lot of work to say goodbye to friends and family for a whole year. So to essentially have it pay off is relieving, satisfying, all of those words."

The 32-year-old Californian shot 5-under 283 for the tournament. Potgieter, who held a three-shot overnight lead, shot 75 and was tied for second place with Matthew Jordan (72) and Romain Langasque (71).

Max Homa, last year's winner from the United States, opened the tournament with a 6-under 66 and ended it at level par. He closed with a 75 and was tied for 14th.