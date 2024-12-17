Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour announced its 2025 FedEx Cup fall schedule Tuesday, and a trip to Las Vegas is not on the slate for the first time since 1982.

The seven-tournament stretch begins two weeks after the Tour Championship with a date at the Procore Championship on Sept. 11-14 in Napa, California. The schedule takes a two-week break that includes the Ryder Cup and resumes on Oct. 2-5 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

The PGA Tour's event in Japan with a new title sponsor and home begins with the Baycurrent Classic on Oct. 9-12 in Yokohama.

The FedEx Cup fall schedule is used to determine PGA Tour eligibility for the following season.

"Building on an incredibly compelling FedExCup Fall, the upcoming eligibility changes further heighten the drama and excitement for fans, with more at stake for players than ever before," said Tyler Dennis, PGA Tour chief competitions officer.

"With events in four U.S. states, Japan, Mexico and Bermuda, the conclusion to the 2025 golf calendar promises to be exciting for our fans worldwide, while also providing a lasting impact in the communities where we will play."

The Black Desert Championship in Southern Utah will be contested from Oct. 23-26, however the Shriners Children's Open -- a PGA Tour staple since 1983 -- is no longer on the schedule. Shriners withdrew as title sponsor in October.

The tournament began in 1983 as a five-round event known as the Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic, and Fuzzy Zoeller was the winner at Las Vegas Country Club. The next year, with the name changed to the Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational, Zimbabwe's Denis Watson was the champion as the event became the first in PGA Tour history to offer a $1 million prize pool.

The event was cut to 72 holes starting in 2004.

The final three official events will be the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 6-9) in Los Cabos, Mexico, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Nov. 13-16) and the RSM Classic (Nov. 20-23) at Sea Island (Georgia) Golf Club.