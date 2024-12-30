How to watch 2025 PGA Tour the Sentry: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 PGA Tour season kicks off this week with the Sentry at Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. The year's first signature event features a total purse of $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the winner. The 60-player field includes 2024 PGA Tour winners and players who finished inside the top 50 in last season's FedEx Cup standings. Chris Kirk won the Sentry last season after shooting rounds of 67-65-66-65 and finishing 29 under par.

Scottie Scheffler, who recently became the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2005-07) to win PGA Tour Player of the Year three years in a row, will not compete after suffering a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass on Christmas Day, according to Scheffler's manager, Blake Smith. Scheffler's next scheduled tournament is the American Express from Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California.

Here are key facts to know about the 2025 event.

When is the Sentry?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: Coverage starts at 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Coverage starts at 12:45 p.m.

Saturday: Coverage starts at 1 p.m.

Sunday: Coverage starts at 1 p.m.

Coverage includes featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

