Tiger, Jupiter Links hang on for OT win over Rory, Boston Common (1:32)

The TGL hosted its biggest match yet Monday evening, as league founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy went head-to-head in the indoor golf competition for the first time.

McIlroy and Boston Common Golf debuted against Woods and Jupiter Links Golf Club, who made their second appearance after losing to Los Angeles Golf Club 12-1 on Jan. 14. Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common Golf in overtime Monday.

TGL is a new team golf league in which opposing teams go head-to-head in a match that is split between a large simulator and a unique green that adjusts to match the exact placement of the ball in the simulator for short shots.

Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and McIlroy suited up for Boston, while Hideki Matsuyama sat out the season opener. On the other side, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner and Woods were in action. Max Homa sat out for Jupiter Links.

In addition to the latest installment in the Tiger vs. Rory rivalry, Boston Common Golf vs. Jupiter Links GC provided plenty of entertainment.

Here's a look at the best moments from the match.

McIlroy takes his first TGL tee shot

play 0:29 McIlroy's first TGL tee shot is a beauty In his first TGL tee shot, Rory McIlroy launches a beauty on the first hole for Boston Common Golf Club.

Celebs came out to see Tiger vs. Rory

The celebs are out for tonight's @TGL showdown featuring Tiger and Rory 🤩



⛳️: ESPN and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/2tVSy47GbW — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2025

Tiger Woods vs. Rory McIlroy was a sporting event some celebrities didn't want to miss. Baseball greats David "Big Papi" Ortiz and Mike Trout and musicians Noah Kahan and Niall Horan were in attendance.

Boston throws the hammer on Hole 1

play 0:53 Tiger, Rory have funny reactions to missing putts on Hole 1 Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are in disbelief after both miss short putts on the first hole in TGL.

Boston saw an early opportunity to take a two-point lead over Jupiter Links after a missed putt for par by Woods, throwing the hammer on Hole 1. The hammer is a game modifier that increases the hole value by one point. Despite being at a disadvantage, Jupiter Links escaped with a tie on the hole after a missed putt by McIlroy.

Scott nearly hits a hole-in-one

Kim hits clutch putt

Tom Kim brought the energy for Jupiter Links in their second TGL match. After hitting a clutch putt to keep the score tied at 0, Kim gestured to the crowd to make some noise.

Jupiter Links sinks first-ever birdie

play 0:33 'Birdie for the ages!' Tiger sinks Jupiter Links' first birdie Jupiter Links is ecstatic after Tiger Woods sinks the club's first birdie in TGL.

Kisner keeps the game tied on Hole 8

Kevin Kisner wasn't going to let Boston Common take the lead, hitting the putt to keep the game tied 1-1 after eight holes.

Kim ends triples with another clutch putt

play 0:31 Tom Kim responds to fans with clutch birdie As fans are chanting, Tom Kim drops in a clutch birdie for Jupiter Links.

Tiger gets first TGL shot clock violation

play 0:28 Tiger hit with a clock violation on Hole 10 Tiger Woods doesn't get his putt off in time on Hole 10 for Jupiter Links.

Tiger and Rory go head-to head on Hole 13

Tiger and Rory gave fans exactly what they hoped for in the singles round, going head-to-head on Hole 13. The hole ended in a tie.

Scott hits 31-foot putt

Tom Kim nearly sinks hole-in-one in singles

Kim bested Scott's hole-in-one attempt with one of his own later in the match. According to TGL, this was the closest shot to a hole-in-one this season.