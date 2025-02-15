Open Extended Reactions

Abraham Ancer shot a 5-under 67 in the second round Saturday to pull into a three-way tie atop LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia.

Ancer carded six birdies against one bogey at blustery The Grange Golf Club to join fellow Mexican Carlos Ortiz and England's Sam Horsfield at 9-under 135 for the tournament.

Ortiz, who collected five birdies and a bogey, and Ancer represented Mexico in the Olympics and were Fireballs GC teammates until the former joined Torque GC prior to last season.

The two said they won't let their friendship get in the way Sunday in the third and final round.

"Hopefully tomorrow will be a great battle that we'll enjoy," Ancer said. "But I can't be worried about that. I've just got to be focusing on my game, and like I said, we'll see where we end up at the end."

Said Ortiz: "It's going to be just another round of golf. I think we've played quite a bit together, and I just heard him talk; when you go out there, shoot the best you can and you hope it's good enough to win. If not, you go to next week."

Horsfield birdied his last hole to finish with a 69 on Saturday.

He was encouraged by the notion of his team, Majesticks GC, producing a podium finish for the first time since LIV Golf Boston in 2022.

"My memory doesn't go back that far," he quipped.

Majesticks GC shot an 8 under on Saturday to sit at 10 under for the tournament, one stroke ahead of both Fireballs GC and Legion XIII.

"I call them crafty veterans," Horsfield said of his teammates, England's Ian Poulter (70 on Saturday) and Lee Westwood (70) and Sweden's Henrik Stenson (71). "They've been around the block a few times, and they know how to get it done. I think they're really, really excited. I can feel my phone vibrating in my back pocket, so I'm sure it's them in a group chat."

Torque captain Joaquín Niemann of Chile shot a 71 in the second round to fall to fourth place at 6 under, one stroke ahead of Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm (69). Rahm capped his round with birdies on each of his final two holes, including a sensational chip-in from the bunker.

David Puig (70), Brooks Koepka (71) and Stenson reside in a three-way tie for sixth place at 4 under.

Defending champion Brendan Steele of HyFlyers GC shot a 70 on Saturday to move from a tie for 48th to a tie for 29th.