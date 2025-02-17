Atlanta gets clutch chips from Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay to take down Los Angeles in the TGL. (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

TGL is providing golf fans with action all day, as the new league hosts a Presidents' Day tripleheader on Monday afternoon.

The day kicked off with a match between Atlanta Drive Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club at 1 p.m. ET. Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay were active for Atlanta, while Lucas Glover sat out. For Los Angeles, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose were the active players. Collin Morikawa was inactive. Atlanta pulled off a comeback victory in overtime, beating Los Angeles 6-5.

In the second match, Atlanta takes on The Bay Golf Club. Glover will take the place of Horschel. On the other side, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg and Min Woo Lee will play. Shane Lowry will be inactive.

For the last match of the night, The Bay will go head-to-head with Boston Common Golf. Lowry will be active for this match for The Bay, while Lee will be on the sideline. Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley will play for Boston. Tyrrell Hatton will not participate in this match.

Here's a look at the best moments from Monday's TGL tripleheader.

Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles GC

Theegala goes from one bunker to the next

play 0:19 Serena not a fan of Theegala's poor bunker shot Sahith Theegala sees his bunker shot go into another bunker, leading to a priceless Serena Williams reaction.

Serena Williams had a hard time watching Los Angeles' performance on Hole 4. The team hit into the bunker on its second shot, then hit into the other bunker on the next shot.

Atlanta threw the hammer after Theegala's second bunker shot, in an attempt to make the hole worth two points, but Los Angeles wasn't willing to gamble, opting to decline and just give Atlanta a point.

Billy Ho cuts the lead to one point

Down 5-2, and on a must-win hole, Atlanta threw the hammer ahead of Hole 13 to make it worth two points. Clearly that was the right call, as Horschel played the hole perfectly to cut Los Angeles GC's lead to one point.

Fleetwood keeps LAGC up one

Following a late comeback push, Patrick Cantlay tried to keep the momentum going for Atlanta, hitting a near hole-in-one on Hole 14. But Fleetwood kept his team in front by sinking a 17-foot putt to tie the hole.

Thomas sends the match to overtime

Off the green ➡️ Overtime pic.twitter.com/w1ocg7VRJT — TGL (@TGL) February 17, 2025

Just when it seemed as if the match couldn't get any better, Thomas came up big for Atlanta. With the game on the line, Thomas needed to sink a difficult 20-footer from the rough to tie the match at 5-5 and send it to overtime -- and that's exactly what he did.