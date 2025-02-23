Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Saturday there is a "good chance" of resolving a schism between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf after his discussions with the parties about the dispute.

At a White House dinner for visiting state governors, Trump was asked by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis whether a breakthrough was possible.

"I think there's a good chance that we'll do that," Trump said. "I think there's a very good chance."

The PGA Tour said Thursday it had a "constructive working session" at the White House with Trump and LIV Golf Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on efforts to resolve the schism that exists between the two professional golf bodies. Tiger Woods and Adam Scott and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan also attended.

LIV Golf attracted some of the world's top golfers after it was founded in 2021. The best players from LIV and the PGA Tour only compete against each other at golf's four majors, and efforts are being made to unify the professionals.