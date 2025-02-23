Open Extended Reactions

Angel Yin shot a blemish-free final round to win the LPGA Thailand tournament by a stroke over a fast-finishing Akie Iwai of Japan and claim her second tour title Sunday.

The 26-year-old American made seven birdies and no bogeys for a four-round total of 28-under 260 at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course, which was enough to hold off Iwai despite her 61 being the lowest score of the day.

Yin's 28-under is tied with Lydia Ko (2021 at Kapolei) for the third-lowest score in relation to par ever for a 72-hole LPGA event. Sei Young Kim holds the record by shooting 31-under in 2018 at Thornberry Creek. Shanshan Feng went 29-under the following year at Thornberry Creek.

Sunday's victory is the California native's second LPGA title after winning the Buick LPGA Shanghai in 2023. Yin is a two-time major runner-up: at the 2023 Chevron Championship and the 2019 U.S. Women's Open.

Yin's best finish in four previous appearances at LPGA Thailand was a share of third place in 2021.

"I wasn't that comfortable because Akie shot 10-under the first day and this course is very gettable," Yin said. "So I just had to keep my head down."

Iwai was in stunning form as her 10 birdies got the 22-year-old sponsor invite within one shot of Yin with two holes to play, but a lone bogey at the par-4 17th ended her challenge.

Thai players completed the top five with Jeeno Thitikul, runner-up in 2021, posting a 67 to finish in third at 21-under 267. Patty Tavatanakit (65) and Moriya Jutanugarn (68) were in a tie for fourth at 19-under 269.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA's Asian swing. The tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.