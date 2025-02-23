Open Extended Reactions

NAIROBI, Kenya -- South Africa's Jacques Kruyswijk won the Kenya Open at Nairobi's Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday, pipping English veteran John Parry by two shots to lift his first European tour title.

Kruyswijk, 32, had stormed up the leaderboard in Saturday's third round to lead by a stroke overnight and shot a final-round 67 for an 18-under-par total of 266, completing a bogey-free weekend with four birdies Sunday.

"I'm super proud of myself with the mindset I've had this week and the way I've played this golf course," Kruyswijk said. "What can I say? I'm happy."

The 38-year-old Parry had led after the first two rounds but had to settle for the runner-up prize after an errant tee shot on the 14th saw him bogey the hole and let Kruyswijk get away. Parry finished with a 68 for a four-round total of 268.

Deon Germishuys was third, three shots further back at 13-under with his South African compatriot Jayden Schaper fourth at 12-under.