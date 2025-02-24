Open Extended Reactions

Swedish golfer Anna Nordqvist was appointed Monday as the captain of the European team for next year's Solheim Cup being staged in the Netherlands.

Europe will look to reclaim the cup after losing 15½-12½ on U.S. soil last year. That was the Americans' first win since 2017.

The 37-year-old Nordqvist, who is still active on the Ladies European Tour, was a playing vice-captain in the 2023 and 2024 matches and has represented Europe nine times in the biggest team event in women's golf.

She is one of the European team's most successful players, winning the Solheim Cup five times and claiming 17 victories in her 35 matches in the events.

"Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago," Nordqvist said. "The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I've played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European captain at my 10th Solheim Cup."

The 2026 edition will take place at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, a village in southern Netherlands close to the historic cathedral city of Den Bosch. It will be the first time the Netherlands hosts the Solheim Cup.