TGL action continued on Monday as the league hosted its first doubleheader of the season. In the first match, Los Angeles Golf Club took on New York Golf Club.

New York entered the match after picking up its first win of the season over Boston Common Golf last week. Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick were the active players for NYGC. Xander Schauffele did not participate in the match. For L.A., Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau competed, while Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose sat the match out. Finau, a six-time PGA Tour winner, made his TGL debut after signing a one-match contract for Los Angeles.

Despite a strong start from New York, who took a 4-0 lead to start the match, the team wasn't able to hold off Los Angeles, as L.A. stormed back to earn a 5-4 win in overtime.

In the second match of the doubleheader, Boston Common goes head-to-head with Atlanta Drive Golf Club. Boston is still looking for its first win of the year.

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama will play for Boston, while Adam Scott is inactive. On the other side, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay will dress out for Atlanta. Lucas Glover will not compete in the match.

TGL brought the stars out on Monday. Tennis legend and part-owner of LAGC Serena Williams was in attendance, as well as Super Bowl champions Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert and 13-time PGA Tour winner Jason Day. Schauffele was also in the crowd cheering on his teammates.

Fowler sinks putt to set TGL record

Rickie with the longest putt of the season so far, 36' 7"‼️ pic.twitter.com/TMfmbaklVG — TGL (@TGL) February 24, 2025

Rickie Fowler stepped up on Hole 1, nailing a 36-foot putt to give New York GC a 1-0 lead. Fowler's putt was the longest of the league's inaugural season, giving him the TGL record.

Young breaks Fowler's record

play 0:37 Cameron Young sinks longest putt in TGL history New York Golf Club's Cameron Young drops in a 38-foot putt, making it the longest in TGL history.

Fowler's record didn't last very long, as his teammate broke the record just two holes later. Young sank a 38-foot putt on Hole 4.

Finau cuts New York's lead to one point

play 0:35 Finau pumps fist after putt gives Los Angeles Golf Club life Tony Finau sinks a 10-foot putt on Hole 13 to bring Los Angeles Golf Club within one of New York Golf Club.

Finau came up big in his TGL debut. After a slow start for his team, Finau sank a 10-foot putt on Hole 13 to cut New York GC's lead to 4-3 with two holes remaining in the match.

Morikawa ties match on Hole 14

After Finau teed him up with a chance to tie the match on the previous hole, Morikawa came through by sinking a nearly 6-foot putt on Hole 14.