How to watch 2025 PGA Cognizant Classic: ESPN+ schedule

The PGA Tour hits the quarter mark of the season this week with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. The Champion course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the site of the ninth of 36 tournaments scheduled to decide the qualifiers for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Austin Eckroat returns to defend his crown. Eckroat, 26, got his first career PGA Tour victory last season at the Cognizant Classic, topping Erik van Rooyen and Min Woo Lee by three shots to win the weather-delayed tournament. Eckroat shot a final-round 4-under 67, finishing at 17-under 267.

A total purse of $9,200,000 is up for grabs in Palm Beach Gardens, with $1,656,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: First-round coverage begins at 6:45 a.m.

Friday: Second-round coverage begins at 6:45 a.m.

Saturday: Third-round coverage begins at 6:45 a.m.

Sunday: Fourth-round coverage begins at 6:45 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Russell Henley

▪︎ Shane Lowry

▪︎ Sepp Straka

▪︎ Billy Horschel

▪︎ Sungjae Im

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

