LIV Golf's Anthony Kim said he has been diagnosed with a blood clot.

On Tuesday, Kim shared the news on his Instagram stories, saying, "2 weeks before Riyadh @golf_league I started feeling bad but couldn't figure out wat was wrong. Well I found out yesterday it was a blood clot in my leg."

Kim, 39, had played in LIV Golf's first two events of 2025 and was preparing for the early February event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The former top 10 golfer in the world returned to the sport in March 2024 after a 12-year hiatus, during which his personal struggles included drug and alcohol use.

"Every day I chose drugs & alcohol 2 numb the pain I felt," Kim said in another recent social media post celebrating two years of sobriety. He also spoke of suicide, saying, "I contemplated ending my life everyday for almost 2 decades."

Before he disappeared from the golf scene, Kim had won on the PGA Tour, playing in 15 majors and collecting five top-20 finishes. He recorded a Masters single-round record 11 birdies in 2009. And at the 2010 Masters, he shot a final-round 65 to finish in solo third. But in 2012, he underwent surgery on his left Achilles tendon then withdrew from the public.

Kim joined LIV Golf as a wild card. His best finish in 11 tournaments in 2024 was 36th out of 54.

While Kim said doctors told him he would be fine, he did not indicate whether he'll play in the next two LIV Golf events in Hong Kong and Singapore in March.