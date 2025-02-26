Open Extended Reactions

TGL held its second stint of consecutive days of golf, as Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club had a match on Tuesday night.

Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner were the active players for Jupiter Links, while Tiger Woods sat out. For The Bay, Min Woo Lee, Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry played. Ludvig Åberg was inactive.

The Bay beat Jupiter Links 6-3 to remain undefeated.

Here's a look at the best moments from the match.

Stars came out to see TGL

Everyone's here for TGL Tuesday 💙 pic.twitter.com/4LRGnEBPVI — TGL (@TGL) February 26, 2025

TGL continues to draw fellow professional athletes. That trend stayed active on Tuesday as there were many stars in attendance including professional golfers Brooks Koepka and Smylie Kaufman, recent Super Bowl champion Dallas Goedert, former NBA champion Andre Iguodala, former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn, 2008 Olympic silver medalist Alicia Sacramone and two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart.

Kim positions Jupiter Links for birdie

Kim nearly holed an 81-yard approach shot on Hole 2 to give Jupiter Links a chance for birdie to take an early lead. After the shot, Jupiter Links threw the hammer -- which increases a hole's value to two points -- hoping to take a 2-0 lead. However, both teams got birdies, resulting in a tie on the hole.

Lee sets new TGL record

TGL BALL SPEED RECORD: 192MPH pic.twitter.com/XomuKjENZW — TGL (@TGL) February 26, 2025

The Bay followed up a point-scoring performance on Hole 3 with a record-setting drive on Hole 4 as Lee drilled a 338-yard drive that reached a top speed of 192 miles per hour.

Lee puts The Bay back on top

Lee was on fire on Tuesday night. After hitting a league-best drive earlier in the match, he continued to impress on Hole 6, sinking a 24-foot chip shot for birdie and a 2-1 lead over Jupiter Links.

First-ever TGL double hammer

Tuesday's match will forever be etched in the TGL history book, as it provided the league with its first-ever double hammer on Hole 9, making the hole worth three points.

Jupiter Links threw the first hammer ahead of Lee's second shot on the hole, but Lee's approach shot that followed put The Bay in a better position to win. As a result, The Bay threw its final hammer of the night. The team went on to win the hole to take a 5-1 entering the singles portion of the match.