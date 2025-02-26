The road back to the Masters for Gary Woodland has been full of obstacles and uncertainty. But now, 6 months after brain surgery, the major champion will be back at Augusta. (6:47)

Gary Woodland, who underwent surgery in September 2023 to remove a benign brain tumor, is the recipient of the PGA Tour Courage Award.

Woodland, 40, is playing full-time as he continues to manage what the tour called the "physical, emotional and mental" effects of the condition. He is competing this week at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Florida.

"Receiving this is a testament to the people around me because there's no way, one, I'd be back playing or no way I'd be sitting here today if it wasn't for them," Woodland said Wednesday. "It means everything for me to receive it, but it really belongs to the people around me. It's been hard for me to share my journey, but I've done it for the sole purpose of trying to help people because I am blessed with amazing family and my team around me, and even the golf world, from the TOUR, players, caddies, to you guys, the love and support I've had has been amazing."

An emotional @GaryWoodland reflects on receiving the Courage Award ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kCyjsHQOLS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 26, 2025

Medical tests in May 2023 showed Woodland had a lesion pressing on his brain. He underwent a craniotomy that September, and doctors removed most of the tumor and cut off blood supply to prevent future growth.

"Gary's journey has been well documented and the fact that he has overcome so many challenges associated with his initial diagnosis is nothing short of miraculous," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release Wednesday, announcing the honor. "We are so proud to honor him with the PGA Tour Courage Award recognizing his relentless spirit and his willingness to share his story and inspire others."

Woodland is a four-time PGA Tour winner and won the 2019 U.S. Open. He returned to play in January 2024 and had three top-25s in 26 starts, including a T9 at the Shriners Children's Open last season.

In 2024, he has three top-25 finishes in four starts.

As part of the award, Woodland received $25,000 to contribute to a charity of his choice. He has earmarked the money for Champion Charities, which conducts research and supports patients with brain tumors, trauma or disease. Woodland and his wife, Gabby, said they would match the donation.

"Now I have hope. Every day I get up I know I have a lot of work ahead of me that day but I know I can function," added Woodland. "I know I can spend time with my kids now. I don't have to leave the room when my kids get excited. I'm getting my life back."

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.