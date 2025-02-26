Open Extended Reactions

Amateur Luke Clanton can secure his PGA Tour membership by making the cut at this week's Cognizant Classic.

But if the 21-year-old Florida State junior is feeling any butterflies, he's keeping that to himself.

"Pressure is kind of a word I don't like to use," Clanton told reporters Wednesday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Clanton has already demonstrated that he can handle his nerves while playing with professionals.

Last year, he tied for 41st at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in June before finishing in the top 10 in back-to-back events at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T10) and John Deere Classic (T2). He was the first amateur since 1958 with consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. Not done there, Clanton placed fifth at the Wyndham Championship and T2 at The RSM Classic.

So far in 2025, Clanton has sandwiched a pair of missed cuts (Sony Open and WM Phoenix Open) around a T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

A native of nearby Hialeah, Fla., Clanton said he is excited about the opportunity to clinch his tour card in Florida.

"Yeah, it would mean the world for sure. To do it here, as well, would be amazing. An amazing journey I guess you could say," he said. "But again, I think I'm going to be boring with this answer yet again, but just to kind of stay focused on one shot at a time."

Clanton admitted he "got a little ahead of myself" in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open earlier this month and carded a 74. He bounced back with a 67 in the second round, including birdies at four of the last eight holes, but missed the cut at 1-under.

"It didn't go my way that week, and you can look at it as a failure, but I look at it as learning, as we always say, and again, I'm just going to try to stay in the moment as much as I can," he said.

"Everyone is trying to stay to make the cut, but I want to play well. I want to try to go out and play the best I can. I'm trying to kind of flip that mindset from just making the cut to actually trying to compete in this event."

He may be an amateur, but he's no stranger to this week's PGA National Champion Course, estimating that he has played there "probably 40 times."

"I'm excited to play the best golf I can," he said. "Like we say, if it's my time, it's my time, but we'll see."