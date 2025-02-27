Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- A Lim Kim shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship.

The South Korean had five birdies but bogeyed the par-5 16th in tough windy conditions on the Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Charley Hull of England was in second place after a 69, followed by four players tied for third with 70s, including China's Ruoning Yin and Minjee Lee of Australia. Lydia Ko shot 71 and was in a group tied for seventh.

Jin Young Ko, who will try to become the first three-time winner of the Singapore event, opened with a 73 and Brooke Henderson shot 74.

Defending champion Hannah Green shot 75. Angel Yin, who won the LPGA Thailand event last week, had a 76.

The final event of the LPGA's three-tournament early Asian Swing this year will be played next week at Hainan Island, China.

The Singapore field features nine of the top 10 players in the women's world ranking -- and 13 of the top 15 -- minus only top-ranked Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang.