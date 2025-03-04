Open Extended Reactions

Fred Couples said Brooks Koepka wants to return to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf.

"I talk to Brooks Koepka all the time," Couples told Seattle's KJR 93.3 FM on Monday. "I love Brooks Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time.

"... He wants to come back. I will say that: I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour."

Koepka, 34, has captured five major titles, including back-to-back U.S. Open victories in 2017 and 2018 and three PGA Championships (2018, 2019, 2023). He bolted the PGA Tour for LIV's inaugural season in 2022 for a contract worth more than $100 million through 2025.

He is scheduled to play in LIV Golf Hong Kong beginning Friday.

Details as to how players would return to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf have yet to be worked out. The PGA Tour on Feb. 22 said it had a "constructive working session" at the White House with President Donald Trump and LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on efforts to resolve the schism that exists between the two professional golf bodies.

"There are a lot of guys that are going to be pushed out," said the 65-year-old Couples, who still competes on the PGA Tour Champions circuit. "... I don't know how you get an elevated event with 72 or 77 people and bring seven superstars in. What do you tell those other seven? Bye-bye?"

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced they had reached a framework agreement to form an alliance on June 6, 2023. That deal expired at the end of 2023, but the sides continued to negotiate a potential deal over the past two years.

Couples, 65, has not been shy about sharing his thoughts on the upstart circuit. In December 2023, he notably took issue with Jon Rahm's decision to join LIV Golf for a reported $400 million.

"$100 million doesn't get it. $200 million doesn't get it. $300 million doesn't get it. But for $400 million, it's a great product and it's a great show? My ass," Couples said on Sirius XM. "Tell me the next guy, whether it's Tony Finau, 'I'm going for free, boys. I love this Tour. I don't like the PGA Tour anymore.' No one's gonna do that."

Field Level Media contributed to this report.